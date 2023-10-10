Raiders Top Packers: 3 Things We Learned From Monday Night by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

In Week 5, Monday Night Football saw the Las Vegas Raiders take down the Green Bay Packers at home.

SportsGrid looks at the key takeaways from this game.

If you’re looking for consistency from your pass rush, look no further than Maxx Crosby. The Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end was all over the field in the 17-13 victory on Monday Night Football. Crosby finished the matchup with five total tackles, four of which went for a loss, one sack, and one quarterback hit. Talk about a dominant performance on one of the game’s biggest stages.

Crosby has been a long-time threat as one of the NFL’s best pass rushers, and he’s been so consistent over the years that he’s often forgotten as part of the conversation for the game’s best. If you’re looking for a defensive end who can completely wreak an opponent’s offensive game plan by himself, Crosby is your guy. In 2023, Crosby has tallied five sacks and 18 solo tackles. Quarterbacks always know Crosby is present whenever he’s on the field.

Jordan Love was handed the reigns of the Packers offense in the offseason after the team dealt Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. To say it’s been a mixed bag for Love through six career starts would be relatively kind. Love threw three interceptions against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, his second game in a row with multiple turnovers through the air.

We should note Love’s first two starts this year had moments where he looked like a competent starting quarterback. The Packers took on the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons in the first two weeks of the season, and Love combined to throw six touchdown passes. Love has many of the tools needed to be a solid starting quarterback in the NFL, but that won’t come without growing pains.

When you have two franchises like the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, you know there will be an audience, even if these teams don’t amount to anything right now. After the Raiders Week 5 win, both Las Vegas and Green Bay sit at 2-3 on the year.

Are we completely ruling both teams out of making a playoff push?

It feels rather unlikely for the Raiders, but they have the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears up next on their schedule, two very winnable games. On the other hand, the Packers have the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and Los Angeles Rams on deck, where they’re currently listed as favorites in all three games.

Despite the Raiders coming out on top in this Monday night clash, if we had to put our money on one of these teams making a run toward the playoffs, it would likely be the Packers.