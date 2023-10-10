Ravens vs. Titans: Who Has the Advantage in London? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

London gets treated to another NFL spectacle this weekend, but the Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t taking the spotlight for a change. Instead, the city gears up for a thrilling contest between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans.

The Ravens enter the game as a 3.5-point favorite, with an over/under set at 40.5 points. This early Sunday game will be a highlight for many football enthusiasts, given the intriguing narratives both teams bring to the table.

The Titans, who have been comfortable embracing the underdog tag under the guidance of Mike Vrabel, find themselves in a familiar territory. Their resilience is evident, with stats revealing a compelling 7-4-1 against the spread when seen as underdogs since last year. Though they were favorites for the first time this past weekend against the Colts, the outcome was less than desirable with a straight-up loss.

The Baltimore Ravens, on the other hand, come into this game seeking redemption. The heart-wrenching manner in which they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers – a game that could have significantly altered the dynamics in the AFC North division – indeed left a sting. The question now is how they respond.

As many fans and critics point out, the narrative surrounding the Ravens is their inability to capitalize on Lamar Jackson‘s passes. While Jackson has showcased his brilliance, it’s been a challenge for the receivers, with several missed opportunities in recent games. A victory seems well within reach if they hold onto Jackson’s throws. But another game plagued by “butterfingers” could tilt the scales in favor of the Titans.

Though this might be a “neutral” game, given its London location, both teams will be eager to make a statement. The betting line, which opened with the Ravens at 5.5 points, has since shifted to 3.5, hinting at the game’s competitive nature. A win seems plausible if Baltimore regains their confidence and rectifies their recent mistakes.

While London might not have a predominant fan base for either the Titans or the Ravens, the city will indeed witness a thrilling contest that could set the tone for both teams as they progress through the season.

