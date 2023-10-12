Red October Shines: Phillies Take Commanding Lead vs. Braves

In the heart of October, baseball enthusiasts are treated to some of the most electrifying and high-stakes matchups of the season. This year, once again, the Philadelphia Phillies are making a statement in the National League Division Series (NLDS). With a strong performance, Philly now holds a 2-1 series lead over the Atlanta Braves.

Flashback

Last year, the Phillies showcased their dominance in Game 3 with a whopping 9-1 win over the Braves. Fast forward to the present, and it seems like history has repeated itself. The Phillies delivered an emphatic 10-2 victory in game three, marking a margin of eight over Atlanta, similar to the previous year.

The fireworks were abundant, as Philadelphia blasted a total of six home runs last night. The team was especially explosive during the six-run bottom of the third inning.

Bryce Harper, Philly’s star outfielder, proved once again why he is one of the most feared hitters in the game. Harper launched two homers, with one being a colossal three-run shot in the third inning. With these feats, Harper has now tallied ten home runs in the NLDS over his MLB postseason career, setting a new record for the most by any individual in this round of the playoffs.

Joining Harper’s power display, Nick Castellanos also made his mark. With this momentum, Philadelphia is now just one win away from eliminating the Braves from the NLDS for the second consecutive year and progressing to the National League Championship Series.

This dominant performance is a stark contrast from game two, where the Phillies suffered a narrow defeat, giving the Braves a glimmer of hope. The postgame discussion was rife with comments targeting Harper’s aggressive baserunning mistake, which ended in a double play. Braves players seemed to relish this error, but Harper was clearly listening.

In Game 3, Harper responded in the best way possible: with his bat. His two-homer performance, paired with his emphatic stare-downs at second base, sent a clear message â€“ big players rise to the occasion. It’s performances like this that justify hefty contracts and cement legacies.

As the series progresses, all eyes will be on young Braves pitcher Spencer Strider. After being on the receiving end of last year’s Game 3 defeat, Strider will be keen to rewrite the narrative and prove his mettle.

However, the story of last night is undeniable. When the lights shined brightest, Bryce Harper and the Phillies stepped up. With the series advantage and momentum on their side, Philadelphia is poised to make another deep playoff run. But as always in the unpredictable world of baseball, nothing is set in stone. The coming games will determine whether Philly’s Red October continues its dominant streak or if the Braves can mount a comeback.

