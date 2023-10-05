Rushing Back: Jonathan Taylor's Impact and Fantasy Prospects by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

Jonathan Taylor makes his much-anticipated return for the Indianapolis Colts, a significant development for fantasy and betting enthusiasts. Taylor, who was likely at the top of many draft boards, can shake things up with his comeback. While motivation is crucial in football, it’s uncertain what level of enthusiasm Taylor has.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Colts management claims he’s thrilled to rejoin the team, but after a contentious offseason, there is doubt. Has the team been shaping the narrative around his return?

Let’s not forget Zack Moss. Although he’s been the leading man on the field, he’s been churning out those yards through sheer volume, taking on 25 to 30 carries per game. While Moss is decent, he’s not the star running back that Taylor is. This prominent role became necessary given Evan Hull’s injury and Deon Jackson’s underwhelming performances. Therefore, it’s reasonable to assume the Colts would want to shift much of the load back to a returning Taylor.

However, there are complications, especially for fantasy players. The Tennessee Titans pose a formidable defense that’s notoriously hard to penetrate. If the Colts are looking for Taylor to shine, he’s got an uphill battle. This suggests that if Taylor is to make an impact, it might come from targets rather than runs.

To all the fantasy players out there, if Taylor is practicing in full and is slated to play for the Colts, he should likely find a spot on your lineup. But be wary: instead of the RB1 numbers we’re accustomed to seeing from Taylor, we might witness performances reminiscent of his stats from two years ago. Hence, you might want to temper expectations and slot him as a flex or RB2 option. Whatever the case, Taylor’s return adds another intriguing layer to this NFL season. Keep an eye on how this unfolds!

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.