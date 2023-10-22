Sean Payton-led Broncos Outmatched by Packers in Week 7

The Denver Broncos are set to face a formidable Green Bay Packers, who, despite their inconsistencies, remain a force to reckon with. This encounter serves as a litmus test for the Broncos and a tempting matchup for bettors. Here’s our perspective on the clash.

Broncos’ Identity Crisis

Lack of Consistency: The Broncos are grappling with an identity crisis. Despite their roster, the team’s inability to carve a clear game plan is alarming. This lack of identity may result in a potential implosion, especially against a team like the Packers.

Green Bay’s Offense: A Dual Threat

The Running Menace: Green Bay’s ground game, spearheaded by Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon (fondly termed ‘Quad Zilla’), poses a significant threat to Denver. Returning from an injury, Jones is projected to perform especially in the passing game, with a target of around 19.5 for his reception yards. The Packers’ run game could exploit Denver’s front seven, which has been conceding 172 rushing yards per game.

Young QB’s Litmus Test: Jordan Love, Green Bay’s young QB, faces the Bronco’s defense, which statistically hasn’t been impressive. It’s a defining moment for Love, especially after a week off.

Betting Tips

AJ Dillon’s Over: Given Denver’s struggles against the run, AJ Dillon’s over seems an enticing bet. With projections hinting at him crossing 80 yards, bettors might find value here.

Aaron Jones’ Reception Yards: Despite his recent injury concerns, Jones seems to be in good shape. Targeting around 3-4 catches for 30-40 yards, his 19.5 reception yards is a tempting pick.

Match Line Consideration: The line stands at 1.5, which, considering Denver’s potential lineup changes due to the trade deadline, is intriguing. Betting against Denver, given their present circumstances, might be the call here.

Conclusion

Denver’s challenge against the Green Bay Packers is a defining one. While Green Bay’s young squad is still settling, Denver’s identity crisis amplifies their uphill battle. For bettors, the game offers exciting opportunities, especially focusing on Green Bay’s offensive strengths. The Broncos will need to pull off something special to counteract the Packers’ firepower.

