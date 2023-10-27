Shane Steichen’s Playbook: The Colts’ Secret Weapon?

In an unexpected outcome for many NFL fans, the Indianapolis Colts shocked everyone when they went toe-to-toe with the Cleveland Browns and their league-leading defense last week. Let’s set the scene: the Browns had solidified their reputation with an awe-inspiring stat â€“ allowing a mere 15.5 yards per drive, the best in the NFL since 2000.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

But the Colts didn’t just push the envelope; they tore it apart. They pulled off not one, not two, but four drives of 75 yards that culminated in touchdowns. And if that wasn’t impressive enough, they added a 57-yard touchdown drive and capped another 41-yard drive with a field goal. All this offensive firepower was unleashed against a Browns defense considered by many to be nearly impregnable.

This week, the Colts are set to battle the New Orleans Saints, and the spotlight is on Shane Steichen. His innovative strategies for the Colts offense are nothing short of brilliant, breathing life into a team led by a quarterback, Gardner Minshew, who has, at times, struggled to maintain consistency. With Steichen at the helm, Minshew finds himself buoyed, managing to etch points onto the scoreboard more frequently.

However, the Colts’ defense remains an enigma. Their performance has been erratic, facing opponents ranging from rookie quarterbacks like CJ Stroud to backups like PJ Walker and Lamar Jackson, who had the added challenge of playing in a tropical storm. Their defensive vulnerabilities were exposed by Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars, who racked up 37 and 31 points in two separate games. Even Matthew Stafford’s Rams managed to score 29 points against them. Their only notable success came against Ryan Tannehill, yet he still recorded a season-high 264 passing yards.

This week, Derek Carr and his long-range weaponry, which includes receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, stand ready to test the Colts’ defense. While Carr’s efficiency in the red zone is notoriously lacking â€“ in fact, he ranks as one of the least effective quarterbacks ever in that domain â€“ the expectation is for the Saints to capitalize on explosive plays that exploit the Colts’ defensive vulnerabilities.

Will the Colts prove their mettle once again, or will the Saints and their formidable passing attack prove too much to handle?

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.