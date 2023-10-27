Shorthanded Browns Look to Hand Seahawks Week 8 Loss

The question on everyone’s mind is, what can the Cleveland Browns realistically achieve with PJ Walker under center for the third consecutive week in a hostile environment like Seattle? Going on the road to win NFL games is already a challenging task, and doing so with a backup quarterback makes it even tougher. Facing the “12th Man” in Seattle with its raucous crowd amplifies the difficulty.

Furthermore, a successful running game is often a quarterback’s best friend when playing on the road. However, the Cleveland Browns’ practice reports this week have not been encouraging in that regard. Starting running back Jerome Ford is doubtful with an ankle injury, having missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The Friday practice report will be pivotal for his availability. Kareem Hunt, a reliable backup, is also dealing with a thigh injury, returning to practice on a limited basis Thursday. These injuries pose a significant challenge for the Browns’ rushing attack.

On the other side of the field, the Seattle Seahawks have their own injury concerns to contend with. Kenneth Walker III, an immensely talented running back, is questionable for the game, which could further impact Seattle’s ground game. Additionally, star wide receiver DK Metcalf may return to action after missing the previous week due to a hip and rib injury. However, Tyler Lockett’s presence on the injury report with a hamstring issue raises concerns about Seattle’s receiving corps.

Considering the injury uncertainties for both teams, this game appears to be a toss-up. The 3.5-point spread in favor of the Seahawks suggests a close contest, and it’s a risky proposition to bet against the home team in such circumstances. However, it’s worth noting that the hook (the half-point spread) could play a significant role in the final outcome.

The best play in this matchup is to consider the under for the game’s total points. With both teams facing injury-related challenges and the over/under set at a minimal 38.5 points, a low-scoring affair seems likely. In a game filled with uncertainties, opting for the under may be the safest bet. However, as any NFL fan knows, surprises can happen on any given Sunday, so stay tuned for an intriguing matchup.

