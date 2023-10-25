Should the Buckeyes be on Upset Watch Against the Badgers?

Ohio State is hitting the road once again, following a victorious clash against Penn State last weekend that kept their season record unblemished. This time, they venture into Camp Randall Stadium to face off against the Wisconsin Badgers. The Buckeyes are entering Madison as the favorites with a two-touchdown margin in their favor. However, the question on everyone’s mind is whether this could be a potential trap game for Ohio State, given the 14.5-point spread. Let’s break down the key elements of this matchup and assess the betting odds.

Ohio State as the Road Favorites

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been nothing short of impressive this season. They have consistently shown their offensive prowess and defensive stability, making them one of the top contenders in college football. Their road to the College Football Playoff hinges on maintaining their undefeated streak, and games like this one are crucial for their playoff aspirations.

Wisconsin’s Season So Far

On the other side of the field, the Wisconsin Badgers have had a mixed season, struggling to find consistency. While they managed a comeback victory against Illinois last week, there are lingering questions about their performance. Can the Badgers limit mistakes and execute under pressure against a top-tier opponent?

The Key to Beating Ohio State

To pull off an upset or even cover the spread against Ohio State, Wisconsin needs a solid game plan. And one aspect that stands out is shutting down wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. In their victory over Penn State, Harrison played a pivotal role, and his performance can be a game-changer for the Buckeyes. Defensive coordinators across the country have started to realize that the formula for beating Ohio State is to neutralize Harrison’s impact.

Notre Dame’s success against Ohio State is a prime example of this strategy. By limiting Harrison to just three catches for 32 yards, they effectively stifled Ohio State’s offense. Without Harrison’s contributions, quarterback Kyle McCord becomes a less formidable threat, as a significant portion of his passing yards are attributed to the star wide receiver.

Final Thoughts and Betting Advice

While an outright upset against Ohio State may be a tall order for Wisconsin, covering the 14.5-point spread is a realistic possibility. If the Badgers can execute a game plan that focuses on containing Marvin Harrison Jr. and their quarterback can deliver a poised performance, they have a good chance of making this game much closer than the odds suggest.

Ohio State is a force to be reckoned with, but college football is known for its unpredictability, and upsets can and do happen. If you’re considering placing a bet on this matchup, don’t be too quick to dismiss the Badgers. Keep an eye on the key factors we’ve discussed here, and you might find value in backing Wisconsin to cover the spread. This Saturday’s clash in Madison promises to be an exciting one, and college football fans won’t want to miss it.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.