Signs Point to Barkley Sticking With Giants Post-Deadline

Less than a week remains until the NFL trade deadline, and for some teams in the midst of a disappointing 2023 season, the upcoming Halloween deadline has added an extra layer of spookiness. Speculation has been swirling about potential trades, and one name that’s been the subject of trade talks is Saquon Barkley from the New York Giants. However, Giants head coach Brian Daboll put those rumors to rest when he informed Barkley that the team has no plans to trade him before the deadline, stating unequivocally, “That’s not happening.”

The question now is whether this is the right move for the Giants and whether we should believe Daboll’s assurances. To shed light on the situation, it’s essential to put on our general manager hats for a moment. When a team publicly declares that a player is not on the trading block, it often means that behind the scenes, they’ve explored the possibility. In Barkley’s case, reports suggest that the Giants did indeed reach out to other teams in the past couple of weeks to gauge the market’s interest in him. What they found was far from encouragingâ€”a mere sixth-round pick was the best offer on the table.

So, when Daboll announced that Barkley wouldn’t be traded, it’s quite possible that it was a response to the underwhelming market value he discovered. But this decision raises some valid concerns about the Giants’ management. After all, they’ve struggled this season and are far from contention. Holding onto a valuable asset like Barkley, who they were reluctant to pay in the offseason, seems perplexing.

From a purely strategic standpoint, trading Barkley, given the right offer, could make sense for the Giants. It could bring valuable draft capital and future prospects, which could be crucial for rebuilding a struggling team. However, it’s also a testament to the organization’s commitment to the player they see as a cornerstone of their franchise.

Barkley’s recent performance on the field has shown that he can still make a significant impact. In a game against the Washington Commanders, he rushed for 77 yards, added 41 receiving yards, and scored a touchdown, helping the Giants secure a victory. This performance, coupled with the fact that the Giants covered the spread in the previous week with Barkley in the lineup, underscores his value to the team.

Ultimately, the decision to keep Saquon Barkley in New York is a complex one. It reflects a commitment to the player and a belief in his ability to contribute to the team’s success. However, it also raises questions about the Giants’ long-term strategy and whether they are making the best move for the franchise’s future. As the trade deadline approaches, the NFL world will be watching closely to see if any last-minute surprises unfold.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.