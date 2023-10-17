SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For NLCS Game 2 (Oct. 17)

Diving into Game 2 of the NLCS between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Yesterday, we went a near-perfect three-for-four, including Bryce Harper and Yordan Alvarez, each recording two RBI and coming through at plus money.

Here are some top plays for tonight’s affair, beginning with Philadelphia’s star shortstop.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

PHI Trea Turner OVER 0.5 RBI vs. Diamondbacks (+155)

He is hitting .500 (14-for-28) with two home runs and three RBI this postseason

Turner is 9-for-21 (.429) with three extra-base hits and six RBI in his career against Diamondbacks right-handed starter Merrill Kelly

He is hitting .369 (31-for-84) with 18 RBI lifetime against current Diamondbacks pitchers

PHI Aaron Nola OVER 5.5 K’s vs. Diamondbacks (-134)

He recorded 202 strikeouts in 193.2 IP during the regular season

Nola has struck out at least six batters in 21 of his 34 starts this season (including the postseason)

He recorded nine strikeouts over 6.2 IP in his lone start against Arizona during the regular season

He boasts a .209 opposing batting average at home this season compared to .262 on the road

He has recorded 39 K’s over 38.1 career postseason innings

AZ Gabriel Moreno OVER 0.5 Hits @ Phillies (-160)

It’s a small sample size, but he is 2-for-3 in his career against Phillies right-handed starter Aaron Nola

He has hit .284 in 111 games during the regular season

He has hit safely in three of Arizona’s six playoff games

