SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For NLCS Game 4 (Oct. 20)

It’s Game 4 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks, and we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Here are some enticing options, starting with the hero of Game 3.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

AZ Ketel Marte OVER 0.5 HRs (+520)

He is hitting .371 (13-for-35) with two home runs and five RBI this postseason

He hit 25 home runs in 150 games during the regular season

He recorded a double in his lone career at-bat against Phillies left-handed starter Cristopher Sanchez , who is making his postseason debut

, who is making his postseason debut Right-handed batters hit .260 with 15 home runs against Sanchez during the regular season (75.0 innings)

Marte (switch hitter) hit .313 against left-handed pitchers during the regular season

Marte hit .303 with 11 home runs and a .505 slugging percentage at home during the regular season

PHI Trea Turner OVER 0.5 HRs (+480)

He is hitting .471 (16-for-34) with three home runs and four RBI this postseason

He hit 26 home runs in 155 games during the regular season

Turner is 3-for-4 (.750) in his career against Diamondbacks left-handed starter Joe Mantiply

Right-handed batters hit .277 with four home runs against Mantiply during the regular season (21.0 innings)

Turner is hitting .367 with four home runs and 19 RBI in his career against current Diamondbacks pitchers

