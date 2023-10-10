SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today's ALDS Games (Oct. 10) by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

Diving into today’s MLB postseason matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Let’s get things started with Houston’s star slugger.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

HOU Yordan Alvarez OVER 0.5 HRs @ Twins (+370)

He is hitting .429 with three home runs and five RBI through the series’ first two games – riding the hot streak

MIN Max Kepler OVER 0.5 HRs vs. Astros (+400)

He hit 24 home runs in 130 games during the regular season

Left-handed batters hit .273 with 12 home runs against Astros right-handed starter Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) during the regular season

(10-5, 4.56 ERA) during the regular season He hit .323 at home with 11 home runs against right-handed pitching during the regular season

TEX Marcus Semien OVER 0.5 RBI vs. Orioles (+160)

He recorded 100 RBI in 162 games during the regular season

He went 2-for-5 with one RBI in Sunday’s Game 2 victory

He is hitting .333 (4-for-12) with one RBI in his career against Orioles right-handed starter Dean Kremer (13-5, 4.12 ERA)

(13-5, 4.12 ERA) He hit .292 with 54 RBI and a .535 slugging percentage at home during the regular season

