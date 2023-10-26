SportsGrid’s Best NBA Player Props for Today’s Games (Oct. 26)

It’s a mini two-game slate in the NBA this evening, and we’re spotlighting a few player prop options courtesy of SportsGrid’s betting model. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Here are some top plays, beginning with the league’s all-time leading scorer.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

LeBron James OVER 20.5 Points vs. Suns (-122)

He scored 21 points in 29 minutes during Tuesday’s loss to the Nuggets

He scored at least 21 points in 45 of his 55 regular season games played last season (82%)

Josh Okogie OVER 8.5 Points vs. Lakers (-104)

He scored 17 points (7-9 FG) in 32 minutes during Tuesday’s victory over the Warriors

He should see an increase in usage, with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal unlikely to play

Khris Middleton UNDER 12.5 Points vs. Bucks (-104)

Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin said Middleton would be on a minutes restriction after the 32-year-old played just 12 minutes during the preseason following his recovery from offseason knee surgery

said Middleton would be on a minutes restriction after the 32-year-old played just 12 minutes during the preseason following his recovery from offseason knee surgery Playing time concerns coupled with Damian Lillard‘s presence makes the OVER a tough sell

