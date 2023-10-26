SportsGrid’s Best NBA Player Props for Today’s Games (Oct. 26)
It’s a mini two-game slate in the NBA this evening, and we’re spotlighting a few player prop options courtesy of SportsGrid’s betting model. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.
Here are some top plays, beginning with the league’s all-time leading scorer.
Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
LeBron James OVER 20.5 Points vs. Suns (-122)
- He scored 21 points in 29 minutes during Tuesday’s loss to the Nuggets
- He scored at least 21 points in 45 of his 55 regular season games played last season (82%)
Josh Okogie OVER 8.5 Points vs. Lakers (-104)
- He scored 17 points (7-9 FG) in 32 minutes during Tuesday’s victory over the Warriors
- He should see an increase in usage, with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal unlikely to play
Khris Middleton UNDER 12.5 Points vs. Bucks (-104)
- Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin said Middleton would be on a minutes restriction after the 32-year-old played just 12 minutes during the preseason following his recovery from offseason knee surgery
- Playing time concerns coupled with Damian Lillard‘s presence makes the OVER a tough sell
