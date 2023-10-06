Steelers and Ravens Set to Renew Fierce AFC North Rivalry

The intensity of the AFC North rivalry is set to heat up as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to welcome the Baltimore Ravens to their home turf this Sunday. With rumors swirling around Kenny Pickett possibly making a start, the atmosphere is already electric.

Despite Pickett’s potential start, the Ravens are favored on the road, holding a 4.5-point spread. But with the dynamics of this matchup, predictions might be harder than they seem.

Expect a fiercely competitive game in the Steel City this Sunday. Remember, last week’s Cleveland vs. Baltimore game could’ve been more competitive if Deshaun Watson had been at the helm for Cleveland. The Ravens, however, should be credited for their dominant performance.

Baltimore has been exceptional, especially on the road. The real game-changer will be when they face these divisional teams at home, fully healthy. What many anticipated being a Week 18 down-to-the-wire race, the Ravens may run away with this division early on if they can pick up a win on Sunday.

On the flip side, the Steelers, after a lackluster performance last week, are in dire need of a win. The pressure is mounting, but if there’s one thing this team knows, it’s the importance of bouncing back. With the possibility of Pickett leading the charge, many are hoping for a resurgence.

Pittsburgh has to be on point this Sunday. While Baltimore was impressive last week, they were facing a rookie quarterback, which allowed them a little more leeway. They won’t have that advantage if Pickett is at his best. The Ravens will need to bring their A-game.

While the odds seem to favor the Ravens, the Steelers, with the potential return of Kenny Pickett, are not to be underestimated. Sunday’s clash will be more than just a game; it’s a battle for supremacy in the AFC North, with both teams looking to stamp their authority. Buckle up, football fans; this one promises to be a thriller.