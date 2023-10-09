Steelers Lead AFC North After Shocking Win Over Ravens by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

In a dramatic showdown in the Steel City, the Pittsburgh Steelers came from behind to edge out the Baltimore Ravens 17-10. Despite being 4.5-point underdogs, Pittsburgh managed to secure a pivotal victory against their AFC North rivals.

Mike Tomlin, now in his 17th season as the head coach for the Steelers, continues to defy the odds. This win pushes Pittsburgh to an impressive 45-45 record as an underdog under his leadership. Astonishingly, when Pittsburgh is pegged as the home underdog, Tomlin’s squad boasts a 17-5-3 record against the spread â€“ with 15 of those covers translating to outright victories.

For a majority of the game, it appeared the Ravens were set to continue their dominance. Many anticipated Baltimore to establish themselves firmly at the top of the AFC North. However, as the game progressed, the narrative changed dramatically. Both teams are now at a 3-2 record for the season.

It was a tough pill to swallow for Baltimore. True, but the Ravens were undoubtedly the favorites, considering they were 4.5-point favorites, and Pittsburgh’s quarterback, Kenny Pickett, played with a bone bruise in his knee. Instead of cheers, Steelers fans expressed their displeasure with chants of “Fire Canada.” Yet, towards the end, a game-changing interception by the Ravens in the end zone shifted the momentum entirely.

Had Baltimore scored a touchdown at that pivotal moment, the outcome might have been different. Some might argue the defense would have played differently if Pittsburgh settled for a field goal. However, the touchdown by George Pickens turned out to be a silver lining for Baltimore, providing them an opportunity to regain possession.

The Ravens missed an enormous opportunity. Having three road games in the AFC North and clinching them all would have positioned them ideally for the remainder of the season. Now, the Steelers have regained their confidence, while Baltimore might be left wondering about the missed chance to tighten their grip on the division.

Yesterday’s clash in Pittsburgh was a testament to the unpredictable nature of the NFL. While the Ravens will be looking for redemption, Pittsburgh has demonstrated once again that under Tomlin, they are never to be underestimated.

