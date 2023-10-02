Steelers Take a Heavy Loss in Houston: Pickett Sidelined by SportsGrid 44 Minutes Ago

It was a turbulent day for the Pittsburgh Steelers yesterday as they faced off against the Houston Texans. The Texans dominated the game, crushing the Steelers with a resounding score of 30-6.

Quarterback Drama Unfolds on the Field

The highlight, or perhaps the lowlight for Steelers fans, was the significant difference in the performance and fate of the two quarterbacks on the field. C.J. Stroud, the rookie sensation for the Texans, was nothing short of outstanding. In sharp contrast, Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh’s second-year quarterback, sustained an injury during the game, throwing a wrench into the Steelers’ plans.

Dr. Chow’s Analysis on Pickett’s Injury

The incident occurred in the late third quarter when Pickett was forced to exit the game. Fans and teammates alike held their collective breath, wondering about the severity of his injury and its implications for the rest of the season.

“Well, by video, and as we highlighted in-game, including from our war room footage, it appeared to be a left knee, lead leg, MCL sprain,” said Dr. Chow, who provided insights shortly after the incident. “While no ligament injury is ever truly ‘minor,’ an MCL sprain often does not necessitate surgery. It’s unlikely that Pickett will be placed on IR, barring any additional complications. Reports indicate it’s an MCL issue.”

The Road to Recovery and The Steelers’ Next Steps

Dr. Chow continued, “In terms of recovery, Kenny will likely be sidelined for a short duration. Thankfully for the Steelers, they have a bye week approaching. This might offer Pickett the window he needs to recover and hopefully make a comeback post-bye.”

He also speculated on Pickett’s return, suggesting, “When Pickett does return, we might see him donning a lead leg knee brace. This isn’t unusual; many quarterbacks wear them as a preventative measure against knee injuries.”

While it’s a setback for the Steelers, it’s not the end of the road for Pickett this season. However, his absence, even if temporary, will surely challenge the team’s adaptability and resilience in the coming games.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.