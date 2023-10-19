Steelers vs. Rams: Will Pittsburgh’s Offense Get a Boost?

Get ready for a clash of NFL bubble teams as the Pittsburgh Steelers trek to the SoFi Stadium to face off against the LA Rams. While typically a home game for LA, don’t be surprised if you hear the resounding roar of the Steelers’ fans. Known for their unwavering loyalty, the Steelers’ faithful are expected to turn the stadium into a sea of black and gold, potentially giving them a unique road-field advantage.

However, fan fervor aside, there remain significant concerns for the Steelers. The question on everyone’s lips: Can an additional week with offensive coordinator Matt Canada revitalize the Steelers’ offense? Given the recent performances, the odds don’t seem favorable. The playbook, which has seemed bereft of innovative strategies, leaves many skeptical about the team’s offensive prospects. Sure, you can grant Canada more time, but will it genuinely make a difference?

One silver lining for Pittsburgh might be the return of some key players. The buzz around Diontae Johnson suggests he’s gearing up for a comeback, and if rumors hold, Pat Freiermuth is also back in the mix. This resurgence of firepower is likely the reason for the influx of over-money in the market.

On the flip side, the LA Rams present a formidable challenge. They’ve demonstrated a knack for air raids, capitalizing on their opponent’s vulnerabilities, which, in this case, seems to be the Steelers’ weaker pass defense. With a couple of their running backs sidelined LA is expected to rely heavily on their aerial prowess. Given the Steelers’ recent defensive woes, this could be a field day for the Rams’ quarterback.

While the atmosphere promises to be electric with a divided fan base, the game’s outcome is more challenging to predict. As of now, without a clear position, the best approach might be to sit back and enjoy what promises to be a nail-biting NFL spectacle.

