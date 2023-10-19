Sunday Night Football Preview: Can Dolphins Upset Eagles?

Sunday Night Football promises a riveting encounter as the Miami Dolphins square off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The odds tilt in favor of the Eagles, with the spread set at 2.5.

Injury updates are highly anticipated, especially surrounding the key players. Lane Johnson had an early exit in the previous week’s match against the Jets. However, current indicators point towards Johnson making a start. And it’s no secret the significant impact Johnson has on the Eagles’ offense; the difference is noticeable when he’s on the field versus when he’s off.

So, what can we expect from both teams?

On the Dolphins’ side, it’s worth noting they’ve been a popular pick in teasers, with many bumping them up. Considering the high total of 51.5, this suggests possible variations in the gameplay. But, while Miami as a teaser might be an appealing bet for many, there’s a twist. Interestingly, the Jets’ victory over the Eagles last week could potentially backfire on the Dolphins. Why? It might have been the wake-up call the Eagles desperately needed.

Looking at the Dolphins’ past performances, their offense has frequently stumbled against sturdy defenses, especially those who successfully pressurized Tua Tagovailoa. Examples? Just look at how they fared against the Patriots and the Bills. The Dolphins’ approach is always pedal to the metal, consistent in aggression. But will this strategy hold up on the road against the Eagles?

On the other hand, Philadelphia is poised to bring their A-game right from the kick-off. They are known for controlling the time of possession, a tactic that might give them an edge in the first half. With Jalen Hurts at the helm and potentially giving the Eagles a time-of-possession advantage, they’ll likely lead at halftime. The real test, however, will be their ability to maintain this momentum into the second half.

The first half promises an electrifying display from the Eagles, potentially catching the Dolphins off guard. As the game unfolds, seeing if Miami can recalibrate and counteract Philadelphia’s early control will be fascinating. Regardless of the outcome, football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Sunday Night!

