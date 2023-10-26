The Harden Dilemma: Behind the Scenes of the Sixers

In tonight’s much-anticipated NBA showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks, there’s a notable absence on the Sixers’ side – James Harden. The star guard will not be gracing the floor in Milwaukee.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Harden returned to Philly yesterday to initiate his ramp-up process after a surprising (or unsurprising) ten-day absence from the 76ers. It wasn’t for lack of eagerness on Harden’s part; he was all set to join his team in Milwaukee, bags packed and all. Yet, the Sixers’ organization felt it wise to halt that journey. Given recent tumultuous claims by Harden, including alleging the entire franchise was dishonest and expressing disinterest in ever donning the 76ers’ jersey again, it’s understandable why a line was drawn.

Allowing a player to board a plane after such public declarations, regardless of their superstar status, needs cautious deliberation. The Sixers, it seems, want a genuine demonstration of commitment from Harden. Their goal? To see if he truly wants to reconcile and be part of the team’s future.

The litmus test might occur in the Sixers’ practice grounds. Should Harden show up and work consistently leading up to the Sixers’ home opener, there’s a good chance he’ll be reinstated. The actual examination, however, is the intensity and dedication he brings to these workouts.

The Harden saga continues to unfold, and the coming days will be crucial in determining his future with the 76ers.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.