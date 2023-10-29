The Rising Value of Jalen Hurts as Eagles Battle Commanders

There’s a reason Jalen Hurts, priced at $9,200 on FanDuel and $8,200 on DraftKings, stands out in DFS. Often rostered in cash games, Hurts controls the volume of the Eagles’ offense. His versatile skill set, including touchdown equity and rushing prowess, makes him a prime candidate for any lineup. Recalling his 300-yard passing yard effort against the Washington Commanders, Hurts demonstrates consistency in delivery.

Tyler Lockett’s Health & Impact: Browns Game Fantasy Analysis

Eagles’ Renewed Confidence and Cohesion

A rocky start to the season didn’t deter the Eagles. Their recent triumphant match against Miami showcases a team beginning to find its rhythm. Adjustments to the play-calling and molding a young defensive team has been the Eagles’ challenge. However, as this team matures, the potential for them to peak during the November-December playoff rush looms large.

Matchup Insights Against Washington Commanders

With the Commanders having a record of playing up to their competition, the Eagles cannot afford to be complacent. Although Hurts is slightly pricier, he remains a safe cash game play. However, DFS players might need to pivot strategies when considering tournaments.

DFS Pairing Options and Differentiation

Pairing up Hurts with AJ Brown, who previously racked up 175 yards, seems tempting. However, expecting a repeat performance might be optimistic. Instead, looking at cost-effective alternatives like DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert could provide a better salary balance. These alternatives not only offer potential high scores but also allow for lineup diversification, ensuring a strategic edge.

Conclusion: Making the Right Betting Moves with the Eagles

From the Philadelphia Eagles’ standpoint, Jalen Hurts’ rising stock in DFS cannot be overlooked. Coupled with the team’s renewed energy and strategic matchups, the Eagles present exciting opportunities for bettors. As always, diversifying lineups and considering cost-effective player alternatives can be the key to maximizing returns.

