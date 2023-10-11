The Ultimate +1000 Same Game Parlay for Broncos at Chiefs by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

Week 6 of the NFL season is already here, kicking off with an AFC West bout between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. In a potentially ugly game with the Chiefs as double-digit favorites, we worked up a same-game parlay to keep you interested.

At nearly +1000, look for the available 50% profit boosts like always to bump parlay up to +1500.

Let’s ride.

If one thing has been put on full display by the Denver Broncos this season, it’s that they are atrocious against the run. They’ve allowed, on average, 187 yards per game on the ground, 33 more yards than the second-worst unit in football. Over the past four weeks, Breece Hall ran for 177 yards and a touchdown, Khalil Herbert ran for over 100 yards, the Miami Dolphins combined for 350 yards on the ground, and even Brian Robinson Jr. went for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

As Kansas City sits as a double-digit favorite tonight, the projected game script anticipates that we’ll see the Chiefs winding down the clock in the second half, mainly with the running attack, giving Isiah Pacheco a higher upside than he already has. Pacheco has exceeded 60 yards in three of his last four games, with the lone miss being a 55-yard outing, and has found the endzone in three straight games.

Not to mention, Travis Kelce is injured and listed as questionable. While he likely toughs it out and still plays, we could see the Chiefs offense relying on him less on the short week. Pacheco season it is.

With Kelce potentially being limited on Thursday night, someone has to catch balls from Patrick Mahomes. Look no further than my guy Rashee Rice, who cashed us a +260 touchdown prop on Sunday. Rice has gone for 25+ yards in four of five games this season and ranks first among non-Kelce pass catchers in targets. We’d even consider playing the over on his line of 33.5, but to give us an extra cushion, we’ll stick with 25+.

Through the first three weeks, it seemed that Courtland Sutton was in control of the Broncos’ pass-catching duties, but over the last two weeks, the script has flipped. Jerry Jeudy has caught nine passes compared to Sutton’s four, with Jeudy reaching 50 yards in each outing. To add comfort, Jeudy averaged 7.5 receptions against the Chiefs last season. Given that the Broncos should be playing from behind, Russell Wilson will be throwing the ball that much, giving Jeudy a nice edge given his increase in production and recent games against the Chiefs.

To close out the parlay, we will have some faith in Russell Wilson’s 34-year-old legs. We love the matchup against the Chiefs tonight as they have blitzed at the fifth-highest rate in football this season, and in Week 5, they blitzed the most they have all season. Last week, Russ carried the ball seven times for 49 yards against a Jets’ defense that doesn’t struggle to generate pressure, giving us some comparison on how Russ could react to the Chiefs’ pressure. In two games against the Chiefs last season, Russ averaged 42 yards per game on the ground.

