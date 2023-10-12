TNF Broncos vs. Chiefs: Mahomes and Wilson Player Props

NFL player prop aficionados, gear up! As the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs face off, the betting market is buzzing with worthwhile plays. Let’s dive into the details and uncover where the value lies in the props market.

First off, the spotlight is on two of the league’s most electrifying quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson.

Patrick Mahomes has a line set at 272.5 for his passing yards. It might surprise many, but leaning toward the under is the play here. “But wait, it’s Mahomes!” you might exclaim, wondering how anyone could bet against this star. Here’s the thing: While Mahomes is undoubtedly a powerhouse, he’s been under this yardage mark in three of the five games this season.

Particularly telling are the games against the Jets and the Bears, where the Chiefs were heavy favorites. Add to the mix the potential wind issues forecasted for the game, with gusts reaching up to 30 miles per hour. The Chiefs might opt for a ground-heavy approach rather than risking the aerial route.

Despite Travis Kelce being expected to play, he’s reportedly not at full strength. A not-so-100% Kelce means the Chiefs’ offense might not operate at its usual peak. Considering all these factors, confidently picking Mahomes to stay under 272.5 passing yards tonight is the direction to lean into.

When it comes to the touchdown passing market, Mahomes has an over/under of 2.5 touchdown passes priced at +126. Given the factors at play, the inclination is to side with the under here too.

Russell Wilson, on the other hand, has an over/under set at 217.5 for his passing yards. Digging deeper into the props, the line for Wilson to throw more than 1.5 touchdown passes is at a tempting +154. The only way Denver may compete in this one is if “Russ cooks.” He may have to air it out a ton, especially if the Broncos, who are heavy dogs, fall behind early. Lean toward the over.

All in all, as these two giants clash, the odds and the elements make for an exciting game ahead. Whether you’re watching as a fan or from a betting perspective, this matchup promises to deliver!

