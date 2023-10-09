Travis Kelce's Ankle Twist: Inside the Turf Slip & Thursday Game by SportsGrid 32 Minutes Ago

Yesterday’s Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings game had many on the edge of their seats, not just for the on-field excitement but also because of a moment that surprised everyone. Travis Kelce, tight end for the Chiefs, had an unsettling moment when he appeared to slip on the turf. Social media buzzed as fans and fantasy football managers expressed concern about Kelce’s well-being.

So, what exactly happened to Travis Kelce?

From our analysis, it looked like Kelce suffered an inversion ankle sprain during the game. Modern turf offers superior footing, so this incident is more common on natural grass. Kelce’s misstep, occurring on the turf, was unusual.

A noticeable moment of concern was when Kelce threw his helmet in frustration, prompting speculations about the severity of his injury. The situation was further compounded with news that x-rays were taken on his foot during halftime. Sometimes, when an athlete twists their ankle in such a manner, there’s a risk of a perineal avulsion injury to the fifth metatarsal. Initial assessments lean away from this, and x-rays came back negative.

Based on the nature and mechanism of Kelce’s injury, it was inconsistent with a high ankle sprain. Instead, what Kelce sustained was a standard low ankle sprain.

Looking Ahead: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Bettors, fans, and fantasy team managers are keen to know: Will Kelce play in the upcoming Thursday showdown against the Denver Broncos?

Given the nature of his injury and the subsequent negative x-ray results, it’s a positive sign. Betting odds might be affected by his potential play or lack thereof, but based on our assessment, we believe Kelce will make it to the field on Thursday. But, as always in the NFL, situations can change quickly, and keeping an eye on official team announcements is essential.

For now, Chiefs fans can breathe a sigh of relief, and those with Kelce on their fantasy teams might still have hope for a stellar performance this week.

