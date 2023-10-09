Turf or Grass: Which is Better for NFL Injuries? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

In the NFL arena, every aspect of the game, from the athletes’ physical health to the type of grass under their feet, is scrutinized for advantages or setbacks. Recently, a debate has been raging: is turf more prone to causing lower body injuries than grass?

Drawing from extensive data: the stickier the field, the better the traction for players, enabling sharper cuts and, potentially, more dynamic plays. Yet, this advantage can be a double-edged sword.

When a player’s foot firmly grips the ground, there’s an increased risk of severe injuries, such as Lisfranc or ACL tears. In contrast, grass fields, especially when wet, often present a slippery surface, leading to higher occurrences of ankle sprains or muscle injuries.

A striking example of this dichotomy was in recent injuries sustained by two-star players Justin Jefferson and Travis Kelce. Both injuries mirrored those typically seen on grass due to poor footing. Yet, they occurred on turf. In these cases, the turf may have prevented more grievous injuries by allowing their feet to slip, but it also resulted in hamstring and ankle issues.

Many argue that grass is safer due to the deep-seated fear of season-ending injuries predominant on turf. However, an inclusive look at injury statistics paints a more nuanced picture: the incidence rate between grass and turf is nearly equivalent.

Turning our attention to the Minnesota Vikings, criticisms about the turf at their home field have arisen. With its surface being in play for several years, some claim it’s become slicker. Counterintuitively, this might make it safer against those dreaded, career-halting injuries players dread most.

While the turf vs. grass debate is multifaceted, data suggests that both surfaces have pros and cons. The choice boils down to trade-offs: the risk of more severe injuries on turf versus more frequent, less severe injuries on grass. As the NFL continues its journey, only time and more data will determine which surface is genuinely more favorable for the athletes.

