Updated NFL MVP Race: Eagles' Hurts Making His Mark by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

In the constantly evolving MVP race in the National Football League, there’s one name that remains a consistent contender for me: Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles. Hurts ranks fourth in the MVP odds across the league at +800.

While Josh Allen currently stands as the favorite, and Tua Tagovailoa boasts the second-best number, with Patrick Mahomes in third, it’s Hurts’s recent performances with the Eagles that have caught the attention of many. Under Hurts’s direction, the Philly offense is showing its prowess in aerial attacks. Notably, in the opening two games, Hurts had not thrown for at least 200 yards. However, he bounced back, and the Eagles have become one of the two undefeated teams in the NFL this season.

The MVP, while an individual award, often correlates with a team’s overall success. It’s clear that Philadelphia and Hurts are achieving just that.

The road ahead for Hurts and the Eagles is studded with challenges. They face formidable opponents, including the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Buffalo Bills.

Recalling last season, Hurts was on a trajectory toward the MVP title before an injury set him back. This year presents a fresh opportunity for Hurts, even if the journey is arguably tougher. The narrative is set: a challenging schedule can actually work in Hurts’s favor if he excels in the big games, echoing his past year’s performance.

The Eagles aren’t just relying on their key players as we look ahead. Their star quarterback, Hurts, will be expected to shine against the elite teams.

As the MVP race continues, Jalen Hurts remains a top contender, not just because of his exceptional skills on the field but also because of the big games ahead where he can further solidify his claim to the award.

