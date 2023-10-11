USC vs. Notre Dame: A Battle Steeped in CFB Tradition by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

In the storied world of college football, few rivalries hold the weight and gravitas of USC and Notre Dame. Every time these teams take the field against each other, it feels like the pages of history are turning once more, reminding fans of both teams of the highs and lows they’ve experienced throughout the years.

But this year is slightly different. The Trojans, despite their solid reputation, enter the hallowed grounds of South Bend as a 2.5-point underdog. This statistic might surprise many, especially given Notre Dame’s shaky performance in their recent games, having lost two of their last three. One might wonder, “How could the Trojans possibly be considered an underdog?” This is especially surprising.

Many fans still remember the infamous “Bush Push” incident, and it’s clear that these two teams are likely to produce another unforgettable moment this time around. Projections for the game point to a high-scoring affair, and while Notre Dame’s record stands strong, they could easily have been on a three-game losing streak if not for the heroics of Sam Hartman against Duke.

However, it’s not just about Notre Dame’s performance. USC has its own challenges. While they have shown prowess in offense, their defense has been a point of concern this season. The game in South Bend will be an ultimate test to see if they can hold their ground against a team that is hungry to reclaim its glory.

But all eyes will be on Caleb Williams. After his sensational Heisman trophy-winning season last year, expectations are sky-high. A match-up of this magnitude against a traditional rival in a hostile environment is the perfect stage for Williams to showcase why he’s considered the top pick for the NFL draft.

As we head into the game, the biggest question on everyone’s minds is: Can Notre Dame’s offense regain its confidence against USC’s defense? Regardless of the outcome, one thing is certain: if the weather conditions remain favorable, fans should buckle up for a game filled with touchdowns.

Sam Hartman is also expected to shine, with many predicting he’ll throw multiple touchdown passes. The goal, of course, is to match or surpass the efforts of his counterpart, Williams.

Whether you’re rooting for the Trojans or the Fighting Irish, this match promises to be an epic showdown between two titans of college football. So, make sure you have your popcorn ready because this is one game you won’t want to miss.

