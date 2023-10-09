USC vs. Notre Dame: Can the Irish Hang with Top Teams? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Late nights on the West Coast usually promise some unexpected college football PAC 12 drama, and last Saturday was no exception. Waking up to a 43-41 scoreline after three riveting overtimes left many stunned, especially those who dozed off by halftime. USC’s nail-biting win over Arizona set the tone for what promises to be a marquee matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this week.

With an exciting stop at 2:30 a.m. ET, USC clinched their hard-fought victory. However, the betting odds were the real story for many: the Trojans defied the -21 spread against Arizona, making it a game for the books.

Now, all eyes are on the upcoming clash at Notre Dame Stadium. While the Fighting Irish have had their moments, their recent loss to Louisville paints a picture of inconsistency. Having barely edged past Duke before succumbing to Louisville, it’s tough to peg where Notre Dame truly stands. They oscillate between slightly above average and underwhelming.

USC, on the other hand, boasts an explosive offense. Their quarterback’s prowess seemingly outstrips Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman. However, USC’s Achilles’ heel might just be their porous defense, which teams have exploited repeatedly in recent weeks.

Notre Dame’s defense, usually a reliable unit, was utterly dismantled by Louisville. This raises the burning question: can the Irish halt Caleb Williams and USC’s offensive onslaught? Doubts loom large.

With USC’s leaky defense and Notre Dame’s erratic form, predicting Saturday’s outcome is a genuine toss-up. While USC has shown vulnerability, especially defensively, Notre Dame’s inconsistent performances cast shadows on their ability to capitalize.

The stakes are high for Notre Dame. Losses against marquee teams like Ohio State and Louisville have set a narrative. Another against USC could cement this season as a sheer disappointment. The murmurs in South Bend are growing louder, with fans restless and critical. A loss here might just see those murmurs turn into outright demands for change at the helm.

The stage is set for a Saturday night showdown. As both teams gear up, one thing’s sure: anything can happen in college football.

