Warren Sharp Breaks Down This Season’s NFL Scoring Drought

When you flip on an NFL game this season, something seems off, doesn’t it? It’s not just you; scoring has noticeably dipped, and the on-field product is, to put it bluntly, not as electric as we’re accustomed to. A deep dive into the stats and trends confirms this observation, and the numbers paint a stark picture of the state of the league’s offenses.

Oddsmakers, always in tune with the game’s pulse, have dropped their projections, setting the average total at a mere 44.1 points scored per game. To put this into context, this is the lowest scoring average the league has witnessed since 2011. And if you’re assuming teams are surpassing these modest expectations, think again. A staggering 61% of games are going under the posted totals, a rate we haven’t seen since way back in 1991. The numbers are shouting: even against reduced expectations, offenses are underdelivering.

By this juncture in 2021, fans had celebrated over 500 offensive touchdowns. Contrast that with 2023, where we’re yet to see even 400. The touchdown tally sits at a bleak 398. The drop is evident, and the reasons are manifold.

Several factors contribute to this offensive slump:

Defenses are evolving, tightening their grip and making life miserable for opposing quarterbacks.

are evolving, tightening their grip and making life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. On the flip side, offensive masterminds, the coaches and coordinators , seem lost in countering these defensive strategies.

, seem lost in countering these defensive strategies. The league’s recent penalty emphasis has been a boon for defensive lines. The new rules have curtailed the explosive plays that offenses bank on, leading to fewer highlights and muted celebrations.

Perhaps the silver lining to fewer points might be closer, more nail-biting contests? Sadly, no. Games in 2023 are being decided by an average margin of 12.1 points. This margin is the widest we’ve seen since 2014. So not only are games low-scoring, but they’re also less competitive.

To sum it up, the NFL of 2023 is experiencing an offensive drought. Touchdowns are rarer, games are more predictable, and the thrill quotient has taken a hit. As fans, we can only hope that the league and its teams recalibrate and find ways to reignite the offensive fireworks we so dearly love. Until then, yes, trust your eyes â€“ the scoring dip is real.

