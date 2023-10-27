After a rough NFL Week 7 totals picks, we’ll look to get back in the win column with these four picks that we don’t anticipate losing in Week 8.



Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

It seems that Jordan Love is getting worse every game he plays. After the Green Bay Packers put up 38 points in the season opener, they have only averaged 18 points per game over their past five games. Minnesota’s defense is not all that great. Still, if they can hold Brock Purdy and an injured San Francisco 49ers offense to just 17 points, I anticipate similar results for Love and Co. Green Bay’s defense is better than many give them credit, so I’m picturing a 20-17 final with a coin flip for the winner.

Pick: UNDER 42

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

By no means do I expect the Washington Commanders to take down the Philadelphia Eagles; with that being said, in the Eagles’ six victories this season, they’ve averaged nearly 29 points per game. Coming off a massive win over the Miami Dolphins, I can’t envision seeing the same Eagles we saw against the New York Jets in Week 6, so I expect to see nearly 30 points from Jalen Hurts’s squad. Washington’s offense has been inconsistent this year but has averaged 20 points per game this season and already scored 31 against the Eagles in Week 4. If we get the 30 we expect from the Eagles, all we need is 14 from the Commanders, which I’m comfortable expecting.

Pick: OVER 43.5

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been rolling, winning four consecutive games and putting up 29 points per game over that stretch. I have no faith in the Pittsburgh Steelers continuing to put up wins, so I anticipate the Jags continuing their streak and running right through the Steelers. With their team total only sitting at 21.5, I’ll tout that over in comparison to the game over since I cannot trust Kenny Pickett and Matt Canada.

Pick: Jaguars Team Total OVER 21.5 Points

New York Jets vs. New York Giants

Touting the under in the battle of New York teams is a bold move given the 36.5-point total, but it’s the right one. Neither Zach Wilson nor Tyrod Taylor are game-changers, and each defense has been balling out lately, so I’ll back the under rather confidently and not try to pay attention to the game.

Pick: UNDER 36.5

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

