What Bettors Should Consider Before Patriots-Bills Week 7 Battle

The New England Patriots dropped three consecutive games entering their Week 7 battle with the Buffalo Bills, instilling a discouraging wave of energy that could even sabotage the devoted gamblers.

First, the Patriots flew into Las Vegas, fresh off being outscored a combined 72-3 by the Cowboys and Saints, then New England choked a potential game-winning drive to drop to 1-5 on the year.

That’s ugly for too many reasons to count, and with playoff hopes quickly fading away from the AFC East-worst Patriots, perhaps it is time to consider the betting implications and its factors relating to New England because if there’s nothing to root for, mine as well make a few extra bucks, right?

During the latest episode of the “Chicken Dinner” podcast with NESN betting analyst Sam Panayotovich, special guest Ed Salmons of Westgate Sportsbook, breaks down a few quick thoughts to consider before the Patriots host the Bills on Sunday.

“This is probably three years ago, Mac Jones’ rookie year, which is hard to imagine in that the Patriots went to Buffalo and that it was a Monday night game and it was so windy that the Patriots didn’t even bother kicking extra points for field goals,” Salmons told Panayotovich. “And I think they threw three passes in that game and won the game. I mean there’s your prime examples of wind.”

New England enters the division rival clash at +8.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, giving Buffalo a hefty but understandable edge prior to kick-off.

The Bills defeated the Patriots twice, both times by at least 12 points, last season and New England has been a complete trainwreck. Questions have surrounded the future of both Jones and head coach Bill Belichick, draining the faith in their capabilities to guide the Patriots back to their winning ways.

So… is there an angle worth considering when putting down some spare change on Patriots-related wagers? Maybe, maybe not.

“Sometimes you get a team where you no matter what you do, you’re just wrong,” Salmons explained. “For your bottom line, you’re just better off just taking a team and saying, ‘I’m not gonna be on or against this team.’ And just try something else. I mean, I would think more likely that Buffalo wins, like, 24-3 I would think. That’s the common sense approach. But it’s the NFL and that’s the thing. We think too much sometimes.”

Wind or no wind, the Patriots are on a downward spiral, quickly heading to an unimaginable place under the Belichick era.

For more NFL-related chatter, listen to the full episode of “Chicken Dinner” down below: