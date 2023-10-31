Why has the NFL Trade Deadline Seen Increased Action?

Adam Schefter, a veteran NFL insider, discussed the transformation of the NFL trade deadline over the years. In the 1980s and 1990s, and even into the early 2000s, the trade deadline in the NFL seemed like a dormant event on the calendar. But what ignited the recent surge in meaningful trades?

Schefter took a trip down memory lane, recalling how dull the trade deadline used to be, especially when compared to the NBA, which always had exciting moves happening. He wondered why the NFL couldn’t have the same level of action. Then, he explained the pivotal shift that occurred around 2012.

“In 2012,” Schefter began, “several NFL general managers approached the NFL’s Management Council and the NFLPA with a proposal. They argued that moving the trade deadline back by two weeks would benefit everyone, including the players.” Previously, the deadline had fallen around early to mid-October, but with this change, it was pushed to late October, aligning with October 31st this year.

Schefter emphasized the significance of this shift, highlighting that it gave teams more time to assess their situations. “Let’s say you’re sitting at 3-3,” he explained. “You need more time to decide your strategy.”

One of the key factors influencing the increased trade activity is the competitiveness in the league. Schefter noted that many teams remain in contention for the playoffs, especially in the NFC, where the wild card race is wide open.

The NFL trade deadline has evolved from a lackluster event to an exciting and impactful part of the football calendar. Thanks to the shift in timing and the intense competition within the league, teams are more active in pursuing trades to improve their chances of success. As Schefter mentioned, the NFL trade deadline is no longer a dead day; it’s become a day of anticipation and action.

