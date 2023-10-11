Will the 49ers or Eagles Remain Undefeated Longer? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are turning heads this NFL season. Both teams, undefeated after five games, have left fans and analysts wondering: Who will suffer their first loss first?

The Eagles, albeit not as dominant as San Francisco, have achieved a noteworthy record. They started the season with a perfect 5-0 for the second consecutive year. In the extensive annals of the franchise’s history, this is a first for Philadelphia. Moreover, when playing as the favorite, the Eagles stand out.

This weekend promises thrilling action. The Eagles are off to MetLife, where they will be clashing with the New York Jets. The 49ers, on the other hand, will be battling it out in Cleveland against the Browns.

The looming question on everyone’s mind: Which team will maintain their unbeaten streak the longest? Will it be Philadelphia? Or will San Francisco hold the crown?

Thankfully, fans looking to predict the outcome have a market to bet on, courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook. As the competition heats up, we’ll have our eyes on this.

Diving into the Eagles’ upcoming schedule, they seem to be the favorites against the Jets this week. Although, if Aaron Rodgers were part of the Jets lineup, the dynamics could’ve been different. However, as it stands, the Eagles should have an upper hand over Zach Wilson and his team.

The next challenge for the Eagles would be the Miami Dolphins, one of the best-performing teams this season. But with the game being in Philadelphia, the home advantage might tilt the scales in favor of the Eagles. Not to mention, the absence of ace player De’Von Achane from the Dolphins’ lineup will undoubtedly affect the game’s outcome.

The Eagles also have to tackle the Washington Commanders on the road, a team they have historically had challenges against, followed by the heavyweights, the Dallas Cowboys.

Analyzing the overall season, the Eagles have a mountain to climb post this week, especially with an exciting match against the 49ers scheduled in December. It’s improbable that both teams will maintain their undefeated streak until then. But when weighing the entirety of the schedule, it seems the 49ers have a slight edge in maintaining their unbeaten run.

The drama unfolds with each game, and this season promises edge-of-the-seat entertainment for all football enthusiasts. Who remains unbeaten, only time will tell.

