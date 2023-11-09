3 Storylines to Watch in Week 10 of the NFL Season

Week 10 of the NFL regular season kicks off on Thursday, and there’s plenty of intrigue surrounding the other games.

SportsGrid looks into some storylines worth following.

1. Will the 49ers Rebound After Bye Week?

The San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a bye week heading into their Week 10 clash. The difference is that the Jaguars have won five in a row, while the 49ers have lost three straight. The 49ers looked like the strongest Super Bowl contender in the NFL through their first five wins. They’ve looked like a team struggling to find an identity in their three losses. Is Brock Purdy really the guy? Will Deebo Samuel’s impending return make all the difference? There are a lot of critical storylines to follow within this one game on Sunday afternoon. On the other side of the football, the Jaguars have looked formidable on offense and defense, and this would be the type of signature win they need to establish themselves as a Lombardi threat.

2. Can the Browns Respond Against the Ravens?

Through Week 9, there’s an actual argument that the Baltimore Ravens are the front-runners to win the Super Bowl. They might not be the odds-on favorite, but their dominance on both sides of the football is telling. The Ravens are set to host the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, who they already humiliated on the road 28-3 on October 1. What will be different this time around? That’s a fair question, but we’ve also seen a more robust Browns defense since that afternoon. All four teams in the AFC North reside in playoff spots entering Week 10, which makes this divisional clash all the more interesting. If Lamar Jackson can continue to put together strong showings, is a big performance against this difficult Browns defense something that can propel him even further into the MVP discussion?

3. Will the Chargers Finally Show up Against a Contender?

The Detroit Lions entered Week 10 fresh off a bye. The Lions are sitting comfortably as the second seed in the NFC with a 6-2 record. On the other side of the bracket, the Los Angeles Chargers have won two in a row to return to .500 at 4-4. This matchup is undoubtedly one of the more compelling ones in Week 10. The Chargers are looking to string together three straight wins but, more importantly, notch a victory on their belt against a contending team. The Chargers’ victories have come against Minnesota, Las Vegas, Chicago, and the New York Jets. There’s far too much talent on this roster for them to continuously underperform against contenders. Will they finally step up to the plate against a rested Lions squad?

