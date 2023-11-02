3 Storylines to Watch in Week 9 of the NFL Season

Week 9 of the NFL regular season kicks off on Thursday, and there’s plenty of intrigue surrounding the other games.

SportsGrid looks into some storylines worth following.

1. Which High-Flying Offense Outlast the Other?

The NFL’s international series continues in Week 9, with the Miami Dolphins taking on the Kansas City Chiefs from Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. The Chiefs and Dolphins boast two of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, meaning fans in Germany are getting a treat of a matchup. Two prime MVP candidates, Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa, lead their teams into this matchup, and we’re expecting fireworks early and often. After the Chiefs laid an egg last week with an ill-Mahomes under center, we expect a bounce-back performance from them. Week 9 is filled with high-end matchups, but the Dolphins taking on the Chiefs might be the most must-see.

2. NFC East Battle Headlines Week 9 Action

It’s always exciting when the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles face off. The teams split their two matchups last year, and the Eagles are listed as a slight home favorite in Week 9. One big question mark revolves around how the Cowboys will respond to being in a pressure spot. They failed the test earlier this season when they had their doors blown off by the San Francisco 49ers. Will this divisional clash be one they wake up for, or will this be the game where people lose more faith in the Cowboys? The Eagles have posted the top record in the NFL through Week 8, and there’s a ton of talent on this roster on both sides of the football. Can the Cowboys make a statement and a run at the division title? The Eagles are kicking off a deadly schedule over the next seven weeks, and this contest will tell how they may fare during this stretch.

3. Can the Bengals Continue Winning Ways Against Buffalo?

After a slow start to the season where Joe Burrow was barely able to move in the pocket, the Cincinnati Bengals have responded. They are coming off a statement victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Will the Bengals be able to continue their winning streak against a Buffalo Bills squad that’s been streaky in 2023? Both teams have Super Bowl or bust aspirations, and this game will go a long way in demonstrating which of them can go on a long run in January. The Bengals have shown an ability to go on a Super Bowl run, even if they lost the big game. We’re still waiting for the Bills to make an extended postseason run, but we are not sure they can do that with this roster. These are two of the top teams in the AFC, and there’s a total listed at 49.5. Expect offense, with the last team possessing the ball potentially being the one adding another victory to their resume.

