3 Things We Learned From the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12

The Dallas Cowboys pulled away from the Washington Commanders in the second half and picked up a big Week 12 win.

SportsGrid looks at the result from the Cowboys.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1. Dak Prescott is a Legitimate MVP Candidate

We’re at the point now where we have to give Dak Prescott his flowers. Many of his critics will point to his competition in November, but you can’t create your schedule and perform against the historically great Steel Curtain every week. Prescott has been outstanding for the Cowboys lately, highlighted by another four-touchdown outing against the Commanders on Thanksgiving. Prescott is closing in on 3,000 passing yards and has already thrown for 23 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Prescott is taking care of the football and making great reads, leading to high-end-level production. On the FanDuel Sportsbook, Prescott has quietly crept into the MVP conversation, boasting the fifth-shortest odds at +650. He’ll need to show us this same level of play as the competition gets more challenging down the stretch. The Cowboys have a brutal upcoming schedule against the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Detroit Lions. How will Prescott’s MVP case be sitting after that?

2. The Cowboys Defense is a Problem in the NFC

Many people wondered how the Cowboys’ defense would manage without Trevon Diggs in the secondary. We know his overall importance to the defense and how much he elevates those around him, especially with crucial turnovers. Cornerback DaRon Bland is not making them forget about Diggs, but he’s already made history this season. In Week 12 against the Commanders, Bland recorded an NFL record fifth pick-six this season. Yes, you read that correctly: Bland has returned five interceptions for touchdowns, and it’s only Week 12. Big plays have been coming from the Cowboys up front, but Bland has added a unique element to their secondary that’s been a nightmare for other teams. Will he continue building on the record he set this year and add to the number?

3. Running Game Showed Signs of Progress

There have been questions about whether running back Tony Pollard can handle a full load. Those questions have been sometimes warranted, but Pollard put together a solid showing on Thanksgiving. Pollard finished with 13 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown while adding six receptions for 24 yards. Pollard has been fine at face value, but if you looked at his explosiveness over the past two seasons, you can understand why many were expecting more. Still, he has registered 669 rushing yards, 223 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. If the Cowboys have hopes of a deep playoff run, they’ll need Pollard at his best in January behind this solid offensive line.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.