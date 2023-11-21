49ers vs. Seahawks: Can San Fran Win a Low-Scoring Game in Seattle?

In an exhilarating conclusion to the NFL Thanksgiving triple-header, the San Francisco 49ers square off against the Seattle Seahawks in the Pacific Northwest. Despite the Seahawks’ unexpected loss to the LA Rams, where the Rams closed as a slight moneyline favorite, Seattle’s performance this season is noteworthy, standing at a 6-4 record. Conversely, the 49ers, now at 7-3, have reclaimed the top spot in the NFC West.

The opening line favors San Francisco with a spread of 5.5. This early advantage is partly due to concerns over injuries within the Seahawks’ squad, notably their key player Geno Smith, who returned to play with a sleeve on his arm, showing no significant impact from his elbow injury. However, the Seahawks face a setback with Kenneth Walker III being doubtful for the game after not returning against the Rams.

San Francisco’s recent performance and Seattle’s injury woes influenced the line to move to a full touchdown in favor of the 49ers. The 49ers, gaining momentum, have shown remarkable prowess on offense in consecutive weeks, raising questions about the true strength of the Seahawks, particularly their defense.

Regardless of the venue, the 49ers’ ability to score against the Seahawks’ defense is a crucial point of analysis. The rebuilt defense of the 49ers, now featuring Chase Young and formidable defensive tackles, is expected to challenge the Seahawks’ offensive maneuvers significantly.

The total for the game is set at 43.5, with considerations leaning toward the under, given the short work week, San Francisco’s road game status, and the looming matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. The focus for the 49ers is expected to be on securing a win, avoiding injuries, and looking ahead to future challenges.

While Geno Smith’s performance is anticipated to be solid, the overall control of the game is predicted to be in the hands of the 49ers. Their dominance on both sides of the ball, coupled with strategic gameplay, is expected to not only lead them to victory but also contribute to a lower-scoring game than many might anticipate.

