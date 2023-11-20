AFC South Supremacy: Texans Host Jaguars in Week 12

In an NFL matchup that’s unexpectedly shaping up to be one of the week’s most intriguing, the Jacksonville Jaguars face a rematch against the Houston Texans. The Jaguars, who have struggled significantly at home, were surprisingly defeated by the Texans in Jacksonville earlier. However, the Jags have demonstrated better form on the road, setting the stage for a potential revenge game in Week 12.

Despite not having a winning home record since 2019, the Texans have shown remarkable discipline and coaching acumen. Their resilience and tactical proficiency make them a formidable opponent, even against seemingly stronger teams.

A key figure in this matchup is CJ Stroud, the Texans’ quarterback, whose performance has been nothing short of MVP-worthy. Stroud’s impact as a rookie has been phenomenal, and his ability to overcome adversity, including dealing with interceptions not entirely his fault, has been impressive. His resilience was on full display in their recent win against the Cardinals. Despite turnovers, Stroud led the team to victory, a significant feat considering the usual correlation between the plus-minus ratio and game outcomes.

This upcoming game between the Jaguars and Texans isn’t just about revenge or standings; it’s a testament to Stroud’s growing reputation and the Texans’ ability to defy expectations. As we approach the critical third quarter of the season, the question of trust becomes paramount. Which team can maintain consistency and resilience during these crucial weeks?

In the context of this matchup, the Texans have garnered significant trust, showing an ability to pull off wins under challenging circumstances. This game is not just another week on the schedule; it’s a clash that could define the trajectory of both teams as they navigate the latter part of the season.

The anticipation for this rematch is high, and the outcome could very well shift perceptions about both the Jaguars’ and Texans’ capabilities this season. As we look forward to discussing this game further, it’s clear that it holds significant implications for both teams and could be one of the standout games of the week.

