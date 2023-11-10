Anytime TD Props: Hill and Ferguson’s Red Zone Dominance

Thanks to his consistent performance, Christian McCaffrey continues to be a top pick for anytime TD props. Despite a steep price, many bettors are willing to invest in him, confident in his ability to score this weekend. His odds may be high, but the belief is strong: McCaffrey is a safe bet. Yet, this week’s spotlight shifts to the New Orleans Saints’ Taysom Hill and Dallas Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson.

Taysom Hill has been a touchdown machine, finding the endzone in four consecutive weeks, showcasing his versatility in scoring. Whether rushing or receiving, Hill has proved to be an invaluable asset once the Saints enter the red zone. His current odds sit at a tempting +210, a value hard to ignore for those looking to capitalize on his scoring streak.

On the other side, the Cowboys face the New York Giants with a significant 17.5-point advantage. The Cowboys’ offense, particularly in the aerial department, has been bolstered by second-year tight end Jake Ferguson. Emerging as a reliable target behind CeeDee Lamb, Ferguson has scored in the last two games. His odds of continuing this trend are also at +210, mirroring Hill’s value.

Ferguson’s rise comes as the Cowboys adjust to the departure of a critical tight end in free agency. His role in the offense has become increasingly important, and with a game against the Giants that’s expected to be one-sided, Ferguson stands an excellent chance to add to his touchdown tally. Bettors might consider focusing on the first half for Ferguson’s scoring opportunities, as Dallas might reduce their passing game later in the match.

Taysom Hill and Jake Ferguson present appealing betting options this week. Hill’s consistent scoring in various forms makes him a valuable pick. At the same time, Ferguson’s growing importance in the Cowboys’ offense, especially in a game expected to be dominated by Dallas, offers a promising bet. As the NFL season progresses, these players continue to be ones to watch for anytime touchdown bets.

