Are the Cincinnati Bengals Poised for Super Bowl Run?

The Cincinnati Bengals are red-hot and have strung together four straight victories. Are the Bengals back to being a legitimate Super Bowl contender this year?

The Bengals have already made a run to the Super Bowl in the Joe Burrow era, but is this the year they get over the hump and win on the grandest stage in sports? With how this group has been playing of late, there’s no reason to believe they can’t accomplish that feat. Cincinnati hasn’t just beaten lackluster teams throughout their winning streak, which has included most recent wins over San Francisco and Buffalo.

The Bengals are back, and they don’t care who knows it. This group is determined to prove their detractors wrong and has the pieces on their roster to do that.

Joe Burrow has thrown for at least two touchdowns in four straight games. Tee Higgins, who plays opposite Ja’Marr Chase, had a great game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, tallying eight catches for 110 receiving yards.

The Bengals remain a game and a half behind the division-leading Baltimore Ravens, who are currently 7-2, but that means you can get Cincinnati at a very nice value price of +320 to win the AFC North on the BetMGM Sportsbook.

If you’re feeling really confident about Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins in the long term, you could take the Bengals at +1000 to win the Super Bowl.

The Bengals have the recipe needed to make another deep playoff run, and there’s plenty of value with their AFC North and Super Bowl odds.