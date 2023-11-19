Bears Bettors Will Be Thanking Lineman For Spread-Saving Kick-Safety

Darnell Wright made up for his miscue in the eyes of bettors

1 Hour Ago

Those who took the Bears to cover the spread against the Detroit Lions likely went from screaming at Chicago offensive tackle Darnell Wright to praising him in a matter of seconds.

Because despite the fact the Bears held a nine-point lead with 14 minutes remaining, the Bears probably wouldn’t have covered the spread without Wright’s heroics. The Bears closed as a 7.5-point road underdog, per BetMGM.

Lions star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson got around Wright on the first-and-10 snap with less than 30 seconds remaining. Hutchinson forced Bears quarterback Justin Fields to fumble the football, and the bouncing ball trickled to the Chicago 3-yard line with only Wright and Hutchinson able to make a play.

Fortunately for those who took the Bears to cover, Wright kicked the ball out of the back of the end zone. It granted the Lions a last-minute safety, sure, but a Hutchinson touchdown would gave given the hosts a nine-point lead in the final seconds.

Wright and the Bears lost to the Lions 31-26.

Those who took the Lions to cover weren’t nearly as happy, of course. And there were a lot of them — BetMGM revealed Sunday afternoon Detroit was responsible for 77% of the spread bets and 71% of the spread handle.

Offensive linemen typically don’t get a whole lot of credit, but it’s fair to think Wright is in good graces with Bears bettors after the Week 11 game.

