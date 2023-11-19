Darnell Wright made up for his miscue in the eyes of bettors

Those who took the Bears to cover the spread against the Detroit Lions likely went from screaming at Chicago offensive tackle Darnell Wright to praising him in a matter of seconds.

Because despite the fact the Bears held a nine-point lead with 14 minutes remaining, the Bears probably wouldn’t have covered the spread without Wright’s heroics. The Bears closed as a 7.5-point road underdog, per BetMGM.

Lions star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson got around Wright on the first-and-10 snap with less than 30 seconds remaining. Hutchinson forced Bears quarterback Justin Fields to fumble the football, and the bouncing ball trickled to the Chicago 3-yard line with only Wright and Hutchinson able to make a play.

Fortunately for those who took the Bears to cover, Wright kicked the ball out of the back of the end zone. It granted the Lions a last-minute safety, sure, but a Hutchinson touchdown would gave given the hosts a nine-point lead in the final seconds.

Wright and the Bears lost to the Lions 31-26.

Bears +8 bettors watched it all flash before their eyes ?pic.twitter.com/h2I4uGd2YA — Covers (@Covers) November 19, 2023

Darnell Wright with a HEROIC kick into the endzone for all Bears +7 bettors pic.twitter.com/81dFdCSHMQ — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) November 19, 2023

Darnell Wright MVP for Bears +7.5 bettors. — Ben Heisler (@bennyheis) November 19, 2023

Those who took the Lions to cover weren’t nearly as happy, of course. And there were a lot of them — BetMGM revealed Sunday afternoon Detroit was responsible for 77% of the spread bets and 71% of the spread handle.

Offensive linemen typically don’t get a whole lot of credit, but it’s fair to think Wright is in good graces with Bears bettors after the Week 11 game.