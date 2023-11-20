Bengals Futures Unsurprisingly Plummet After Joe Burrow Injury

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Week 11 looking like a legitimate Super Bowl contender, but everything changed after Joe Burrow’s season-ending wrist injury.

The injury caused the Bengals’ championship chances to plummet in the eyes of football fans and oddsmakers alike.

As of Monday morning, FanDuel Sportsbook listed Cincinnati as a 120-1 long shot to win the Super Bowl, 65-1 to win the AFC and 110-1 to win the AFC North. The 5-5 Bengals, who are last in the division behind the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens, also are -900 to miss the playoffs.

That’s quite the change.

The Bengals were listed at -140 to make the playoffs as of last Wednesday, one day before their Week 11 loss to the Ravens on “Thursday Night Football.” At the time, 61% of the bets were on Cincinnati to make the postseason. Burrow and company also were 9-1 to win the AFC and 16-1 to win the Super Bowl two days before the Thursday night game, with both prices moving after their Week 10 loss to the Houston Texans.

On another betting-related note, Burrow’s injury reportedly prompted an investigation from the NFL as many questioned whether the ailment was preexisting. Burrow, who was not included on the injury report, was captured in photos and videos wearing a brace before the Week 11 game. The video was then deleted by the Bengals’ social media account. Given the league’s partnerships with sportsbooks, the integrity of the game is paramount.

Burrow, however, pushed back at the narrative and said the wrist injury he suffered was a new one.