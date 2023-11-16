Bidding Farewell To Pac-12 In Week 12 College Football Picks

The Pac-12 (as we know it) will soon be gone

Welcome to The Slate, your home for college football picks at NESN.com. Here you can find our best bets to follow across (mostly) Saturdays in the fall. Let’s jump into Week 12.

The death of the Pac-12 is approaching quickly.

If you’re not totally tapped in to the inner workings of college football, you might not be aware that the majority of the Pac-12 is leaving the conference following this season. In fact, all but two teams (Oregon State and Washington State) remain in the Pac-12 Pac-2. That means this weekend marks the penultimate slate for the conference, so we’re taking the opportunity to bid them farewell.

Let’s stop wasting time and get into the picks, with all odds coming from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Arizona (-1) vs. Utah

(Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET on PAC12)

The Pac-12 won’t die with at least a little bit of intrigue.

The Pac-12 Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 1 in Las Vegas, and it’s looked like Oregon and Washington have been locked in for a while, but they won’t meet up until we get a result in this game.

The Utes can muddy the waters with a win here, as an Oregon/Washington loss this week would vault them back to the title game, which they’ve won each of the last two seasons. It would be very Utah for that to happen, so why not roll with the trend?

The Pick: Utah ML

USC (-6.5) vs. UCLA

(Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

USC has looked awful recently, but those Overs are as enticing as ever. We’ve only got a couple of Caleb Williams games left, so let’s enjoy them and root for points.

The Pick: Over 65.5

Oregon State (-2.5) vs. Washington

(Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

This is another game that can muddy things up, but we’re not falling for the trap.

Washington has been the best team in the Pac-12 all season, entering this game with a 10-0 record and one of the best offenses in the nation. They’ll match up with a stingy Oregon State defense that doesn’t give up many points at home. We don’t trust that D.J. Uiagalelei can get the job for the Beavers on offense, though. Give us the Huskies.

The Pick: Washington ML

San Jose State (-14.5) vs. San Diego State

(Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN)

Before you say anything, yes, we know this is a Mountain West game. They’re basically the new Pac-12, though, as the two conferences likely are merging next season.

This is also the only late game, so it’s basically the same thing.

We like San Diego State to cover, because anything more than 14 points is an automatic fade in #Pac12AfterDark.

The Pick: San Diego State +14.5

Season Record: 32-24-0