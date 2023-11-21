Buckeyes vs. Wolverines: Breaking Down the Battle for Big Ten Supremacy and Beyond

In one of college football‘s most anticipated matchups, the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines, with Michigan emerging as favorites, a rarity in this storied rivalry. The Wolverines stand as 3.5-point favorites, with the total set at 46.5 for the game. This betting line has seen some movement, initially opening at four points before ticking down slightly.

The stakes are incredibly high, as the outcome could significantly impact the college football playoff picture. Both teams boast formidable defenses, making every play, especially turnovers, potentially game-deciding. This matchup is not just a battle of strength but also strategy and execution.

Michigan hasn’t been the favorite against a ranked Ohio State team since 2018 and hasn’t won in such a scenario since 2003 when Chris Perry was a key player for the Wolverines. This game, therefore, holds special significance for Michigan in breaking this long-standing pattern.

On the field, Ohio State shows a balanced offense, especially since the return of TreVeyon Henderson, maintaining a near 50/50 run-pass ratio in recent weeks. On the other hand, Michigan has leaned heavily on its running game, executing around 75% of running plays. To counter Ohio State’s balance, the Wolverines, led by Sherrone Moore, will need to find more equilibrium in their play.

The prediction tilts towards a close victory for Ohio State in Ann Arbor, marking a significant win in this tight contest. However, the post-game scenario is equally intriguing. A close win for Ohio State could put the playoff committee in a tough spot, potentially pushing Michigan out of the playoff contention. The fallout for the Wolverines would be substantial, amplifying the ongoing discussions about their in-person scouting, sign-stealing allegations, the future of coach Jim Harbaugh, and the NCAA investigation.

Regardless of the winner, the loser of this Ohio State-Michigan game faces a tough road ahead, with the playoff committee likely favoring other winning teams from the PAC 12, Texas, and Florida State. The Big Ten loser is expected to miss the college football playoff, probably landing in the Orange Bowl instead. This game is not just a battle for victory but also survival in the race to the top of college football’s elite.

