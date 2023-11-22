Bucks vs. Celtics: +725 Same Game Parlay

Two of the Eastern Conference’s elite battle tonight as the Boston Celtics (11-3) host the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4), and we’re offering a viable three-leg same-game parlay at an enticing +725 odds.

Let’s kick off the opening leg with Milwaukee’s superstar forward.

Leg 1: Giannis Antetokounmpo to Score 30+ Points (+110)

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 PPG in 13 games this season

Coming off back-to-back 40+ point performances

Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points in five of his past six games

Antetokounmpo is averaging 34.0 PPG in his last eight meetings against Boston

Leg 2: Jrue Holiday UNDER 14.5 Points (-128)

Holiday is averaging 12.8 PPG this season (14 games), the second-lowest of his career

Holiday has scored 14 points or fewer in eight of his past nine games

Holiday has fallen below tonight’s scoring prop in ten of 14 games this season (71%)

Leg 3: Bucks Moneyline (+194)

The Bucks enter the contest winners of five straight games

Boston has not been in its best form of late, narrowly beating the Raptors and Grizzlies before falling to the Hornets in overtime on Monday – a prime opportunity for a Milwaukee upset

