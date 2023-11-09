C.J. Stroud Looking the Part of Franchise QB for Texans

In the ever-competitive world of NFL football, where rookie quarterbacks often struggle to find their footing, one name has emerged as a shining star in the 2023 season â€“ C.J. Stroud. Stroud, who currently holds the impressive title of being the favorite for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, has been making waves in the league, and it’s not just limited to his pursuit of that coveted trophy.

Let’s dive into the numbers to understand why CJ Stroud is capturing the attention of football fans across the nation. Currently, Stroud finds himself in the top seven in the NFL for passing yards, amassing a remarkable 2,270 yards through the air. He’s also thrown 14 touchdown passes, a figure that surpasses the career total of some well-known quarterbacks like Kenny Pickett. Sorry, Steelers fans.

But it’s not just about racking up yards and touchdowns; Stroud’s performance extends to the efficiency of his play. He boasts a top-five passer rating and has thrown only one interception, making him the quarterback with the fewest interceptions among those who have started multiple games this season.

So, the question that looms large is whether C.J. Stroud has already ascended to the ranks of elite NFL quarterbacks. In a season where scoring is down, and quarterback play is a hot topic, Stroud has taken it upon himself to elevate the game. Despite not having star wide receivers like Justin Jefferson or A.J. Brown, Stroud has managed to make a significant impact, showcasing his potential as an upper-echelon quarterback.

The term “elite” is often thrown around, and while Stroud’s status in that category remains to be seen, there’s no denying that he should be in the conversation for a top-10 NFL quarterback this year. While winning the MVP may be a stretch, the fact that Stroud is even in contention speaks volumes about his remarkable performance with the Houston Texans.

In a league where rookie quarterbacks are expected to struggle, C.J. Stroud is defying the odds. He’s not just the favorite for the Offensive Rookie of the Year; he’s a young quarterback who is already making a significant impact on the NFL landscape. While his journey to elite status is still unfolding, there’s no denying that C.J. Stroud is a name to watch in the coming seasons, and his remarkable 2023 campaign is just the beginning of what could be a stellar NFL career.

