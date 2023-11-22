Can Auburn Play Spoiler Against Alabama in the Iron Bowl?

The stage is set for one of college football‘s most storied rivalries: the Iron Bowl, featuring Auburn and Alabama. This year, the showdown takes place on Auburn’s turf, with Nick Saban and his Alabama squad entering as significant favorites with a spread of -14.5 and an over/under at 49.

There’s a split in opinions on how this game will unfold. While some analysts lean towards Auburn, others firmly believe in Alabama’s superiority this season. Despite not having their best year, Auburn shouldn’t be underestimated, especially considering their system play under Hugh Freeze.

One of Auburn’s strengths lies in their defensive play. They have been particularly effective on third downs, holding their opponents to a 30% conversion rate. Their strategy of running the ball to control the clock and limit their opponent’s offensive opportunities could be critical in this matchup. By shortening the game, they can keep Alabama’s dynamic playmaker, Jalen Milroe, from making significant plays on the perimeter.

Auburn’s performance against Georgia earlier this season is a crucial aspect to consider. They pushed the Bulldogs to the brink on their home ground, indicating their potential to challenge the Crimson Tide similarly. Auburn’s ability to rise to the occasion in big games, particularly on their home field, adds an intriguing element to the Iron Bowl.

Alabama, known for its potent offense and disciplined play under Saban, will undoubtedly bring their best. But Auburn’s home-field advantage and defensive prowess, particularly in crucial downs, could make this game closer than the odds suggest. Whether Auburn can truly upset Alabama or at least cover the spread remains a key question, making this Iron Bowl an unmissable event for college football fans.

