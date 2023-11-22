Can the Commanders Hang Around With the Cowboys in Week 12?

The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the Washington Commanders, and as much as it pains me to say, the Cowboys excel at overpowering below-average teams. They demonstrated this prowess last week against the Carolina Panthers, and they’re poised to do it again.

Currently, the Cowboys are a hefty 10.5-point favorite, with the total points over/under set at 48.5. Historically, the Cowboys haven’t fared well on Thanksgiving, with a dismal record over the last 12 Thanksgivings. However, this might not be a strong enough reason to bet against them this time.

Sam Howell of the Commanders, with an average of over 48.5 passing attempts in his last five games, is a quarterback to watch. Despite any situation, Howell continues to push the offense, never showing signs of giving up, even when the odds are stacked against them. This tenacity could lead to a potential backdoor cover, especially in the fourth quarter.

What’s intriguing about this matchup is the potential for high scores. The Commanders have a notorious weakness: they’ve allowed 14 touchdowns from outside the red zone, a significant number in an NFL season marked by lower scoring. This vulnerability might be a key factor, especially when considering the Cowboys’ aggressive playstyle. Dak Prescott has shown no hesitation in pushing the offense, even when leading by large margins.

Regarding the MVP race, Prescott, currently ranked fourth at FanDuel Sportsbook, has outperformed expectations this season. His success could be a driving force for the Cowboys to rack up points against the Commanders.

The Cowboys, despite their historical Thanksgiving struggles, look strong against a Commanders team that has shown defensive weaknesses. It’s a game that promises excitement, points, and perhaps even an upset.

