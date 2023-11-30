Can the Commanders’ Offense Keep it Close Against the Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins, fresh off their NFL Black Friday victory in New York, are set to face the Washington Commanders as 9.5-point road favorites. The Dolphins have had a season feasting on weaker teams, showcasing a pattern of dominance against lower-ranked offenses.

Analyzing their performance, it’s evident that the Dolphins have excelled against teams with inefficient passing attacks. They boast a 6-0 record against the bottom 10 offenses this year, including wins against the New England Patriots (twice), New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, and Las Vegas Raiders. However, their track record against above-average offenses is less impressive, with a 1-3 record in such games, including losses to the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, and Kansas City Chiefs. Their narrow victory over the Los Angeles Chargers early in the season has lost its sheen, given the Chargers’ current form.

Facing the Commanders, the Dolphins encounter an offense that, statistically, is more competent than many they have triumphed over this season. The Commanders’ offense, led by coach Ron Rivera, poses a potential challenge to the Dolphins’ defense, which is improving but might not be at its peak yet.

Rivera’s recent move to take over defensive play-calling for the Commanders adds an intriguing element to this matchup. His potential involvement in the offensive strategy, possibly advocating for a more run-heavy approach to prevent turnovers and maintain field position, could impact how the Commanders fare against the Dolphins.

Despite the Dolphins’ status as favorites, there’s hesitation to back them with the points. The Commanders’ offense has enough potential to keep the game competitive, possibly even managing to cover the spread in a close encounter. This game presents an interesting test for both teams, with the Dolphins looking to maintain their momentum against a Commanders team that could prove to be a more formidable opponent than their record suggests.

