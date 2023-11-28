Can the Cowboys Avoid a Letdown Game Against the Seahawks?

The Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, two formidable teams, are set to clash in a much anticipated NFL showdown. Dallas has been particularly impressive this season, especially when playing at home. Their recent Thanksgiving Day victory over the Washington Commanders is a testament to their prowess. After a seemingly close first half, the Cowboys unleashed an onslaught, decisively outplaying the Commanders.

The Seahawks, however, are not a team to be underestimated. They stand several notches above Washington, raising the question: can they keep the game close in Dallas? While a win for the Seahawks seems unlikely, a competitive showing is undoubtedly within the realm of possibility.

One critical factor in this matchup is Geno Smith, quarterback for the Seahawks. Smith has had a decent season, but his tendency to hold the ball for extended periods could be a concern. He’s averaging 2.91 seconds before each throw, a duration on the lower end among qualified passers.

The key concern for the Seahawks is the pressure Smith might face from the robust Dallas pass rush. If Smith holds onto the ball too long, he risks turnovers, including strip sacks or interceptions. With a defender like DaRon Bland, who has a knack for pick-sixes, the Seahawks’ offense might struggle.

Considering the strength of the Dallas defense and their consistently high-scoring offense, the Seahawks could face challenges in covering the spread. Hence, siding with the Cowboys, even at an inflated number of -9, seems a prudent choice for those looking into the betting aspect of this game.

This matchup promises to be an exciting one, with both teams bringing their unique strengths to the field. The outcome will hinge on key players’ performances and how well the Seahawks can counter the Cowboys’ formidable home-field advantage.

