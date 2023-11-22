Can the Cowboys Shake Their Thanksgiving Demons vs. Commanders?

The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the Washington Commanders in a classic NFL Thanksgiving showdown, with a 4:30 p.m. Eastern kickoff in Dallas. The Cowboys, led by Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, have been impressive recently, especially with their early-game offensive aggression.

Historically, the Cowboys have leaned on running back Ezekiel Elliott to set the game’s tone, but the recent shift to a more dynamic passing game from the get-go has allowed them to build early leads. This strategic pivot aims to force opponents into uncomfortable adjustments in the second half. However, despite this improved strategy, the Cowboys have struggled on Thanksgiving Day, with a troubling ATS (Against The Spread) record of 1-10 in their last 11 home games on this holiday.

On the other side, the Commanders have adapted their approach to a quick-release passing game, moving away from deeper dropbacks to more rapid, short throws that spread the ball to various targets. This could be a critical adjustment, particularly against the Cowboys’ aggressive pass rush, known to rattle quarterbacks.

Sam Howell is expected to start for the Commanders and will need to release the ball swiftly to mitigate Dallas’s blitz schemes. His passing attempts prop could be an interesting bet, as it’s anticipated he may exceed the expected number due to the game’s flow.

As for the betting landscape, while there hasn’t been a surge of sharp money on the Cowboys, the expectation is that some sharper bets may lean towards the Commanders as the spread potentially widens to +13 by game day. The Cowboys are positioned to continue their pattern of scoring early, possibly leading to a first-half total that exceeds the over.

The prognosis for this Thanksgiving matchup sees the Cowboys seizing the opportunity to maintain their recent form, with the potential for an early lead that the Commanders will attempt to chase. The dynamics of both teams suggest a game that could be more high-scoring in the first half than some might anticipate, making for an intriguing and potentially profitable Turkey Day for bettors and football fans alike.

